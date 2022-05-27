Meddys to donate 20% of weekend earnings to families of school shooting victims in Uvalde, Texas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business asks for the public’s help in supporting families affected by the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Meddy’s plans to donate 20% of its earnings this weekend to families of victims.

“Kindness to others is always the answer. It’s what sets us part,” said Meddys Owner Alex Harb. “A lot of us have kids this age and to have it happen to any of us, it’s extremely sad.”

Meddy’s will send the donations directly to victims’ funds set up by Uvalde Schools.

