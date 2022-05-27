Advertisement

Meddys to donate 20% of weekend earnings to families of school shooting victims in Uvalde, Texas

Meddys restaurant in Wichita, Kansas is planning to donate money to families of victims in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business asks for the public’s help in supporting families affected by the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Meddy’s plans to donate 20% of its earnings this weekend to families of victims.

“Kindness to others is always the answer. It’s what sets us part,” said Meddys Owner Alex Harb. “A lot of us have kids this age and to have it happen to any of us, it’s extremely sad.”

Meddy’s will send the donations directly to victims’ funds set up by Uvalde Schools.

UPDATE: Teen reported as ‘endangered runaway’ in Wichita found safe

