Riverfest scammed out of $4K in buttons

Riverfest 2022 adult button
Riverfest 2022 adult button(Wichita River Festival - Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Riverfest was the victim of a scam that resulted in the loss of about $4,000 worth of buttons for the annual event. Wichita Festivals, Inc. said in a stretch from April through the beginning of May, three groups contacted Riverfest, seeking to buy buttons for their businesses.

Wichita Festivals, Inc. said the groups posed as two business, one a nonprofit, and claimed to be buying buttons to give to their employees. The people buying the 435 buttons used stolen personal checks that had been washed (numbers altered), Wichita Festivals, Inc. said.

The organization said police don’t have leads yet, but are hopeful they’ll start popping up soon. Wichita Festivals, Inc. said it’s believed those involved stole buttons to sell for themselves. Wichita Festivals, Inc. stressed the importance of buying buttons straight from Riverfest or picking them up at QuikTrip locations, and warns that anyone who approaches you in-person or on Facebook Marketplace about Riverfest buttons could be associated with the thieves.

