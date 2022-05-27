Advertisement

Rose Hill establishes new safety measures in wake of Amber Alert incident

An Amber Alert has been issued after a Rose Hill 5-year-old boy was taken from daycare by his mother who had her parental rights severed by the court.(NCMEC)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a letter sent to parents, the Rose Hill school district said it was enacting safety measures after an extensive review of current policies.

The changes seemingly come in response to an Amber Alert incident last week in which the non-custodial parents of a 5-year-old child took him from Rose Hill Elementary School. The KBI said the boy’s mother, Danielle Banzet, entered the school’s daycare, posing as a social worker.

The new practices include a second layer of identification, including photo ID and guardian notification; renewed parental documentation for custodial updates; restricted access to the childcare facility and upgraded equipment in the district surveillance system.

The district wrote that staff will be trained in the details of the safety enhancements and that it will communicate childcare access procedures to families prior to a reopening.

