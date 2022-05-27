Advertisement

Sheriff: Deputies raid cockfighting event; 10 men arrested, 36 roosters seized

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office reports that 10 men were arrested for participating in a...
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office reports that 10 men were arrested for participating in a cockfighting event.(stefanofiorentino via canva)
By Gary Bass and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas broke up a cockfighting event last week and detained nearly 20 people in the raid.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office reports a tip came in about the cockfighting event happening on private property on May 20.

Several agencies, including the Grapeland Police Department and deputies from Houston County, responded, as reported by KTRE.

According to the sheriff’s office, about 17 men were detained, with 10 of them arrested and charged with cockfighting, which is a felony in Texas. Spectators were also charged with misdemeanors.

Authorities released the names of the men who were arrested: Leonardo Aranjo, Andrew Flores, Ignacio Garcia, Carlos Gonzalez, Jesus Jasso, Raphael Lemus, Jose Lemus, Orlando Martinez-Toledo, Juan Rocha and Patrick Wilkinson.

The sheriff’s office reports that 10 vehicles were towed from the scene, with cockfighting equipment, 36 live roosters, and a large sum of money seized.

“If you fight roosters in Houston County, you’re going to lose more than just the fight,” Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove shared on social media.

Copyright 2022 KTRE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police say they are close to solving the murder of Abram Galvan, but need more help...
Police close to closing case with your help
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Chris Roland.
Former Ellinwood Police Officer arrested
KWCH Eyewitness News 12
UPDATE: Teen reported as ‘endangered runaway’ in Wichita found safe
We look back at some highlights of Natalie Davis' time at KWCH and bring in some special guests...
It’s Natalie Davis’ last day at KWCH

Latest News

Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputies arrested Richard Rierson on suspicion of child sex crimes.
Andale man, host of podcast on leadership, arrested on suspicion of child porn
A Houghton High School's 2022 graduating class has 10.5% of its students either twins or...
Graduation genetics: High school class features triplets, multiple sets of twins
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas
Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5 million Florida Lottery jackpot while...
Man hits top lottery prize with $5 million scratch-off ticket
Uvalde, Texas
Former Kansan teaching in Uvalde, Texas shares perspective after mass shooting at elementary school