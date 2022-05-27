Advertisement

Warm Memorial Day weekend

Highs in the 80s and 90s
Memorial Day weekend forecast for Wichita.
Memorial Day weekend forecast for Wichita.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather will continue through the Memorial Day weekend.

It will be a mild start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the lower 60s for most of the state.

Afternoon highs will range from the upper 80s over south central Kansas to the mid to upper 90s over western Kansas. South winds will be gusty during the afternoon.

Hot weather will continue on Sunday and Memorial Day with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. South winds will remain gusty both days.

A few thunderstorms may begin to develop during the late afternoon and evening on Memorial Day over portions of northern and central Kansas. Some of the stronger storms could be severe.

More thunderstorm activity is expected to develop after the Holiday weekend with chances increasing for late Tuesday and throughout the day Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 63

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 88

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 72

Sun: High: 91 Partly cloudy. Windy.

Mon: High: 88 Low: 72 Increasing clouds. Windy.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; scattered afternoon storms.

Wed: High: 72 Low: 62 Scattered showers and storms.

Thu: High: 72 Low: 54 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 75 Low: 55 Partly cloudy.

