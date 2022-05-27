Wichita woman pleads guilty to bank fraud, accused of embezzling more than $3 million

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman pleaded guilty in connection with a scheme to defraud former employers out of millions of dollars. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 77-year-old Mancy Martin entered her guilty plea to one count of bank fraud and one count of aid or assist filing a false tax document.

Martin admitted to defrauding her employers, Mid-Kansas Wound Specialists and Emergency Services P.A. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Martin worked for the companies as a bookkeeper, business manager and chief operating officer.

“An audit revealed that from 2012 to 2017, Martin embezzled approximately $3.1 million by fraudulently obtaining money from her employers’ banks,” a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “She used funds to pay for personal expenses, travel, and investments then made false accounting entries to disguise the embezzlement as payments or transferred funds between entities.”

From 2013 to 2016, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Martin caused a tax loss to the IRS of about $670,000 by either filing tax returns or causing tax returns to be filed that omitted income.

“IRS Criminal Investigation is committed to unravelling the most complicated embezzlement and tax schemes,” said William Steenson, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation. “Ms. Martin’s guilty plea shows IRS-CI’s commitment to protecting the healthcare system and all those who work tirelessly to promote the welfare for all.”

Sentencing for Martin is set for Aug. 17. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said she faces up to 30 years in prison for bank fraud and a max of three years for aid or assist filing a false tax document.

