Andale man, host of podcast on leadership, arrested on suspicion of child porn

Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputies arrested Richard Rierson on suspicion of child sex crimes.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Investigators from the Exploited and Missing Children Unit in Sedgwick County and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday conducted a traffic stop in the county that led to the arrest of an Andale man, suspected of child sex crimes.

“During the traffic stop a probable cause arrest of 53-year-old Richard Rierson, of Andale, was made by the units on scene,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sedgwick County Jail records show Rierson was booked on 23 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Rierson is the host of a weekly podcast focused on leadership. The website for the “Dose of Leadership” podcast says it “highlighting real-life leadership and influence experts who dedicate their lives to the pursuit of the truth, common sense, and courageous leadership.” The podcast, going back several years, has included several celebrity guests.

