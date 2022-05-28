Advertisement

Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say

Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the Anniston Police Department.(Zeferli via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNISTON, Ala. (Gray News) - Police in Alabama are investigating a shooting that injured multiple people after a graduation event.

The Anniston Police Department reports the shooting occurred early Friday morning after more than 150 people gathered for a graduation party.

Police said six people were struck by gunfire, ranging in ages from 14 to 20-years-old, with another person injured while trying to escape the area.

Stray bullets also hit multiple vehicles. Authorities said dozens of shell casings and several firearms were recovered.

Anniston police said the impulse for young people to use firearms is a tragedy and a shame. They additionally thanked the Oxford Police Department for assisting them during the chaotic scene.

The injured people are expected to survive, but police said their investigation continues, and they are committed to helping reduce such violent incidents.

Anyone with further information on Friday’s shooting was urged to contact the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police say they are close to solving the murder of Abram Galvan, but need more help...
Police close to closing case with your help
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Chris Roland.
Former Ellinwood Police Officer arrested
KWCH Eyewitness News 12
UPDATE: Teen reported as ‘endangered runaway’ in Wichita found safe
We look back at some highlights of Natalie Davis' time at KWCH and bring in some special guests...
It’s Natalie Davis’ last day at KWCH

Latest News

Arctic Air neck fan
Does It Work? Arctic Air Freedom Personal Air Cooler and Purifier neck fan
Texas authorities investigate police response to gunman.
Authorities investigate police response to Texas gunman
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputies arrested Richard Rierson on suspicion of child sex crimes.
Andale man, host of podcast on leadership, arrested on suspicion of child porn