Derby theater sees huge crowds for Top Gun premier

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a two-year wait due to the pandemic, Top Gun: Maverick is finally premiering this week, and for many fans, this is their first time back in theaters.

Father and son, Eddie and Liam are avid Top Gun fans and have been anticipating this movie for years.

Eddie said, “let’s just say we watched top gun the original all this week.”

“Seriously. We literally planned this out as top gun week,” said Liam.

Fans at the Derby Plaza Theater Saturday say they were excited about the film and say this top gun might be better than the first. Derby Plaza staff says it’s great to see crowds like this again and that it finally feels like a normal summer again.

Kelly Geren, a moviegoer, says, “Oh, a movie at the theater. It’s been, oh, I don’t know, a couple of years.”

According to an entertainment source, Deadline, this could be a record-breaking memorial day weekend for the movie. Top gun two is set to earn more than $140 million in its first week. The pandemic hit local theaters like Derby Plaza hard, so the owner Lori Armstrong says the crowds are much needed.

Armstrong says, “it means the world, it means our doors stay open. and we can continue to have these movies for our guests and community.”It’s not pre-pandemic yet, but it’s better than last year.”

She says this week is predicted to be busier than usual, so she advises fans wanting to see the movie should plan ahead, come early, and be understanding of the staff.

“Be patient. Be patient with us. We are trying to have as much staff here as possible and come early,” says Lori.

Fans who attended opening night say this top gun might be better than the first. Lori hopes that for big opening nights like Top Gun’s, people will support local small theaters in the future.

