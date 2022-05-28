Advertisement

Does It Work? Arctic Air Freedom Personal Air Cooler and Purifier neck fan

Testing a popular neck fan for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Arctic Air hands-free neck fan has wearable cooling technology that is supposed to help people like Lori Hong beat the heat. Hong is the manager for Hong’s Landscaping, a job that challenges her on hot, summer days.

Is the Arctic Air neck fan reliable to help her and others who work outside during the hottest months of the year? We put it to the test for Does It Work Wednesday.

