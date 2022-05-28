Former Kansan teaching in Uvalde, Texas shares perspective after mass shooting at elementary school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former Hesston woman who teaches in Uvalde, Texas, is sharing her perspective on Tuesday’s mass shooting that left 21 people dead, including 19 children at an elementary school in the town about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

Emma Wohlgemuth moved to Texas from Hesston a little more than a year ago to teach at the Uvalde Mennonite School, just a few miles away from Robb Elementary School, where the shooting happened. Wohlgemuth described the situation as chaotic.

“We knew something really bad had happened and there was so much chaos,” she said.

Wohlgemuth said her school was already out when the shooting happened, but she feels the impact, being part of the community where, she said, there is a lot of grief. In town are people from around the country and with that, a lot of traffic, Wohlgemuth said. She said there are also several memorials around Uvalde, honoring the lives of the children and two teachers killed.

“We can only say well, it wouldn’t happen at one of our schools, our private school, but it could,” Wohlgemuth said.

While she struggles to grasp what happened in the Uvalde community, she said she is thinking about everyone impacted.

Wohlgemuth said she is encouraging people “just to have grace and softness and not just anger about what has happened because anger is what got us here in the first place.”

