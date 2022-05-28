Hot and Humid Memorial Day Weekend... Then Storms Next Week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that highs this weekend will be above average into the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds will be gusty at times from the S at 15-25mph with gusts over 30mph. The southerly wind will be draining in rich gulf moisture and will allow for heat index values to be close to 100 degrees! You’ll want to remember heat safety tips.

Looking into early next week, you will need to closely monitor forecasts as an unsettled pattern is taking shape with severe thunderstorms possible. Right now, the best chances of moisture will be late Monday night and Tuesday night into Wednesday. It’s still early for specific details, but again you’ll want to stay tuned.

Here is a look at Monday Night’s severe outlook: Again, this will change as we get closer to the event, so you’ll want to stay tuned.

Monday Night's Severe Threat (KWCH, SPC)

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 63

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 88

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 72

Sun: High: 91 Partly cloudy. Windy.

Mon: High: 88 Low: 72 Increasing clouds. Windy.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; scattered afternoon storms.

Wed: High: 72 Low: 62 Scattered showers and storms.

Thu: High: 72 Low: 54 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 75 Low: 55 Partly cloudy.

