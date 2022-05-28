Legal guardian speaks out after boy kidnapped from Rose Hill school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Questions remain after a 5-year-old boy was kidnapped last week from the Rose Hill school district’s daycare at an elementary school, triggering an Amber Alert. The boy’s two non-custodial parents were arrested in Oklahoma where the boy was found safe. Back where he belongs, his legal guardian is making her voice heard.

Katy Sisk is 5-year-old Brixton Sisk’s legal guardian. Thursday night at the Rose Hill school board meeting, she hoped to talk with board members, but they denied her request.

“I would like to ask the board of education how a known drug addict, possibly armed, walked into the school posing as a social worker and walked out with a child with no questions asked,” Sisk said. “No bad was required to be shown, no identification, no paperwork, no nothing. I was just told she ‘looked professional,’ so they didn’t question it.”

The woman who took Brixton was identified as his mother, Danielle Banzet, who had her parental rights taken away by the court, the KBI said. Prior to abducting Sisk, the KBI said actions taken by Banzet included threats of violence. The agency said this indicates the boy was in imminent danger.

The Rose Hill school district announced new safety measures Friday to prevent this from happening again. But Sisk said in this case, she doesn’t believe the protocol already in place was enforced. When asked if looking back at what happened last week puts her on edge, Sisk responded, “Yes, absolutely.”

“That’s why I want to be heard and I want to know what we’re doing as a school and as a community,” she said. “To make sure that this doesn’t happen to any other family out here again.”

Sisk said she hopes new security protocol will help in the future, but said it shouldn’t take the child she cares for getting kidnapped for that to be taken seriously.

New safety measures at Rose Hill schools include a second layer of identification including a photo ID and guardian notification, restricted access to the childcare facility and upgraded equipment in the district’s surveillance system.

