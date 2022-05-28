Advertisement

One killed, one hurt in Saline County officer-involved shooting

One person is dead, another hurt.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Saline County.

It happened late Friday on South Holmes Road, southeast of Salina. The KBI says agents and the Crime Scene Response Team were called to an officer-involved shooting in that area that involved deputies from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

Few details have been released, but we do know a man was killed and a woman was hurt. No law enforcement officers were hurt.

We expect to hear more from the KBI at some point Saturday. Watch for updates as we get them here on www.kwch.com and on the KWCH 12 News App.

