Windy & hot Sunday, severe storms on Memorial Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that gusty winds and hot weather will continue Sunday before storm chances return late on Memorial Day.

It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures ranging from the 60s over western Kansas to near 70 over central and eastern Kansas.

Gusty south winds will continue for most of the state throughout the day with gusts over 40 mph expected at times during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the 90s.

Gusty winds and warm weather will continue on Memorial Day with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s for most of the state. Northwest Kansas will be cooler behind a cold front with highs falling into the 70s.

That front will allow for isolated thunderstorms to develop during the evening on Memorial Day over central and eastern Kansas. Any storms that develop could be severe with a threat of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

More storms are expected on Tuesday over south central and eastern Kansas, then activity will become more widespread Tuesday night and throughout the day on Wednesday across the rest of the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 71

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Windy. Wind: S 25-35; gusty. High: 92

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 72

Mon: High: 88 Partly cloudy and windy; isolated evening storms.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 67 Partly cloudy; scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Wed: High: 68 Low: 58 Scattered showers and storms.

Thu: High: 72 Low: 55 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 77 Low: 57 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

