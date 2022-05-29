Advertisement

Hot, windy, and humid today... Storm threat on Memorial Day

Get ready for a pattern change
Thunderstorm outlook for the next few days
Thunderstorm outlook for the next few days(KWCH)
By Adrian Campa
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says get ready for a hot and humid Sunday as strong southerly winds will ramp up for most of the state throughout the day with gusts over 45mph expected at times. High temperatures will reach the 90s statewide.

Gusty winds and warm weather will continue into Memorial Day with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. Northwest Kansas will be cooler behind a cold front with highs falling into the 70s.

The cold front will allow for isolated thunderstorms to develop during the late afternoon and evening on Memorial Day over central and eastern Kansas. Any storms that develop could be severe with a threat of large hail and damaging wind gusts. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out either.

More strong to severe storms are expected on Tuesday over south central and eastern Kansas, then activity will be more widespread Tuesday night. More rain and storms are expected throughout the day on Wednesday across the rest of the state and will be widespread.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy. Windy. Wind: S 25-35; gusty. High: 92

Tonight: A few clouds. Windy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 73

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: S 25-35; gusty. High: 88

Tomorrow Night: Isolated evening storms. Windy. Wind: S 25-35g. Low: 67

Tue: High: 88 Partly cloudy; scattered afternoon and evening storms

Wed: High: 80 Low: 67 Partly cloudy; scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 58 Clearing skies.

Fri: High: 72 Low: 55 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 77 Low: 57 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Sun: High: 83 Low: 62 Partly cloudy.

