Kansas American legion places 2,000 flags in Wichita cemeteries in honor of Memorial Day

Kansas American Legion Post 4, organized the placing of 2,000 flags at three Wichita cemeteries.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In preparation for Memorial Day, the Kansas American legion post four organized the placing of 2,000 flags at three Wichita cemeteries, where local veterans and community members paid their respects.

Over 75 people came out to voluntarily place flags at the white chapel, old mission, and Wichita park cemeteries. The post does this every year for memorial day.

Kenny White, the post’s commander, says he’s thankful for everyone who came out today to help with the efforts.

