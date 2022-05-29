Kansas equity efforts bring little change after George Floyd

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Elected leaders in Kansas convened community groups and held town hall conversations after demonstrators protested George Floyd’s death statewide.

But the passion and energy evident in those protests haven’t translated into a widespread change in local government. One of the most common results has been formalizing changes that had already been made. Police in several Kansas cities has put into writing the practices they say they had already adopted.

Some racial justice advocates in Kansas have focused on electing diverse candidates as a way to get police reform measures approved and to ensure elected officials reflect demographic shifts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.