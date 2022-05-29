Advertisement

Kansas equity efforts bring little change after George Floyd

A woman holds a Black Lives Matter sign outside of the Warren E. Burger Federal Building after...
A woman holds a Black Lives Matter sign outside of the Warren E. Burger Federal Building after former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao, and Thomas Lane were found guilty of depriving George Floyd of his right to medical care on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)(Christian Monterrosa | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Elected leaders in Kansas convened community groups and held town hall conversations after demonstrators protested George Floyd’s death statewide.

But the passion and energy evident in those protests haven’t translated into a widespread change in local government. One of the most common results has been formalizing changes that had already been made. Police in several Kansas cities has put into writing the practices they say they had already adopted.

Some racial justice advocates in Kansas have focused on electing diverse candidates as a way to get police reform measures approved and to ensure elected officials reflect demographic shifts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hillside shooting
Two teens killed at N. Wichita graduation party
Elementary school in Rose Hill, Kansas
Legal guardian speaks out after boy kidnapped from Rose Hill school
Gale of Wichita was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
Police investigating E. Wichita fatal shooting as possible hate crime
One person is dead, another hurt.
One killed, one hurt in Saline County officer-involved shooting
Trash overflow in a SW Wichita neighborhood
SW Wichita neighborhood had trash ignored for weeks, finally gets cleaned up

Latest News

Patrick and and Brittany Mahomes expecting second child
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes expecting second child
Potapenko is creating dresses to bring awareness to the Ukraine war.
Ukrainian designer uses skillsets to push for end of Ukraine war
Topeka Zoo's beloved articulated giraffe, Abi, dies at 9
Topeka Zoo’s beloved reticulated giraffe, Abi dies at 9
Gale of Wichita was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
Police investigating E. Wichita fatal shooting as possible hate crime