Man killed in E. Wichita shooting

A man was shot and killed in E. Wichita late Saturday.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are looking for suspects in a shooting late Saturday that left a man in his thirties dead. Police were called to an apartment complex near Harry and Oliver shortly before 10:00 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds.

Police and paramedics performed aid and rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are looking into what happened.

No one has been arrested and police say they do not have any information on possible suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers.

This is one of two fatal shootings late Saturday in Wichita. Police do not believe they are connected.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

