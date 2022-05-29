Patrick and Brittany Mahomes expecting second child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are expecting their second child!

The Chiefs QB announced the news on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

“Round 2!” Patrick wrote.

The pair welcomed their first baby, a girl, Feb. 20 of last year.

Brittany is a co-owner of the KC Current. The club tweeted their congratulations to the couple Sunday.

“We’re gonna need some more teal!” the post read. “Congratulations to Co-Owner @BrittanyLynne and her husband @PatrickMahomes on the announcement of their second child.”

We're gonna need some more teal❗️



Congratulations to Co-Owner @BrittanyLynne and her husband @PatrickMahomes on the announcement of their second child 😍 pic.twitter.com/auYuvBgtre — KC Current (@thekccurrent) May 29, 2022

