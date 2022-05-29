SW Wichita neighborhood had trash ignored for weeks, finally gets cleaned up

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KWCH interviewed Jessica Urban earlier this week about her frustrations on how parts of the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood’s trash hadn’t been picked up in a month.

This weekend, Waste Connections trucks were out on rows 15 through 48 in the mobile home park, cleaning up the trash. Jessica says the sound of a trash truck is something she hasn’t heard of in a while.

Jessica says, “I heard the trash truck, so I got up, and I came outside, my husband was like what are you doing, and I was like hang on, I got to go see something, and I was like they’re here. It was just like Christmas morning.”

Ishmel Tucker is another resident of sleepy hollow who has been frustrated by the lack of trash services. They said their calls and attempts to reach out to property management went unanswered. Trash built up over time, creating a living environment that residents considered was not safe.

“It was to the point where I say ours was pretty bad, but I think everybody’s after ours was like 20 bags outside of almost everybody’s trash can,” said Tucker. “You never know what people throw away. So it’s like if they’re throwing away dinner, it’s been out there for a month that dinner is still out there from a month ago. Mold, maggots, that stench. It’s enough to draw all these flies. Which is why we have a bunch of flies now.”

Residents say lowered line made it impassable for trucks to get through. The trash company was supposed to be notified when the issue was fixed, but there was a miscommunication between the property manager and the company.

Residents say the smell has improved dramatically since the trash has been picked up. They also say a dumpster was placed in the neighborhood on Saturday, giving residents another option to dump their trash in.

Jessica says the property manager has now scheduled a trip to visit the area on June 2 and hopes a situation like this does not happen again for her family and neighbors.

