Ukrainian designer uses skillsets to push for end of Ukraine war

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Ukrainian designer is turning to her skillsets to bring about a change and campaign for her homeland and creating gowns to push for an end to the war in Ukraine.

While stitching fabric together, she carried a clear message.

Olha Potapenko, the designer creating the gowns, says, “when someone comes to your home to take your home away, that’s aggression, and that’s not okay. Now since there’s such tragedy in my country, I want to use everything I can to scream for help.”

Olha Potapenko is a wedding dress designer from Dnipro, Ukraine, living in the Kansas City area for the last four years.

Potapenko says, “I’m most worried about the children in my city of Dnipro that have been left behind and not been able to evacuate due to illness.”

Olha created these dresses to send her support back home. They were featured in the 2022 Spring Kansas City Fashion Show. Wichita designer Gabriel Gonzalez has brought them now to the air capital to spread the message of this fashion campaign.

Gonzalez says, “actually wasn’t sure if I wanted to ask how was she doing or how was her family because I was scared she was going to tell me I lost somebody or something.”

With models from the Miss Kansas Latina Pageant Organization and from other nationalities, it’s about standing together.

“As an immigrant, sometimes I feel like I don’t have a voice, or if I have a voice, no one listens to me. This is proof that we can make it happen if we all get together,” said Gonzalez.

This work supports the group Olha is working with called ‘Stand with Ukraine KC’ to raise funds, organize supplies and get volunteers.

Potapenko said, “I feel like I don’t do enough. There’s a lot of people who ask for help,”

In some way, she hopes that this will aid her people back home and bring an end to this war.

