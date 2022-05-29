Weather Alert: Isolated severe storm risk on Memorial Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain windy and warm on Memorial Day before a few isolated storms develop during the evening.

It will be a mild start to the day on Memorial Day with morning low temperatures ranging from the 50s and 60s over western Kansas to near 70 over central and eastern Kansas.

South winds will remain gusty all day as afternoon temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s for most of the state. Northwest Kansas will be cooler behind a cold front with highs in the upper 70s.

This front could allow for a few isolated storms to develop during the evening over portions of central and eastern Kansas. Any storm that develops could be severe with a threat of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and possibly a tornado.

Another round of storms is expected on Tuesday during the afternoon and evening over portions of south central and eastern Kansas. Once again, severe weather will be possible.

More rounds of showers and storms are expected Tuesday night and throughout the day Wednesday as chances expand statewide. The threat of severe weather will remain low with Wednesday’s activity.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 72

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and windy; isolated evening storms. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 88

Tomorrow Night: Isolated showers and storms. Wind: S/N 10-20. Low: 67

Tue: High: 82 Partly cloudy; scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Wed: High: 70 Low: 61 Scattered showers and storms.

Thu: High: 72 Low: 55 Decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 75 Low: 54 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Sat: High: 78 Low: 61 AM storms, then partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Sun: High: 83 Low: 66 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

