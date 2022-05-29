One hurt in shooting near 25th and Hillside, another critical from car accident near scene

UPDATE: Wichita Police confirms at least one person with life threatening injuries from a Saturday night shooting near 25th and Hillside. A disturbance in the area led to gunshots leaving one person injured at the scene, WPD is still working to confirm reports of other injuries from the shooting.

One person in the area was also taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle near 25th and Estelle. The injuries from this accident are considered critical. Right now, Wichita Police is unable to say if the two incidents are connected and say the investigation is ongoing.

Eyewitness News will provide further updates as they become available.

========

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirms Wichita Police is working a shooting call near 25th and Hillside, the call came in just after 11:00 PM on Saturday night.

Right now it is unclear how many people are hurt or if anyone is in custody. Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

