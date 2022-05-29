Advertisement

One hurt in shooting near 25th and Hillside, another critical from car accident near scene

Hillside shooting
Hillside shooting(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Wichita Police confirms at least one person with life threatening injuries from a Saturday night shooting near 25th and Hillside. A disturbance in the area led to gunshots leaving one person injured at the scene, WPD is still working to confirm reports of other injuries from the shooting.

One person in the area was also taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle near 25th and Estelle. The injuries from this accident are considered critical. Right now, Wichita Police is unable to say if the two incidents are connected and say the investigation is ongoing.

Eyewitness News will provide further updates as they become available.

========

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirms Wichita Police is working a shooting call near 25th and Hillside, the call came in just after 11:00 PM on Saturday night.

Right now it is unclear how many people are hurt or if anyone is in custody. Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We look back at some highlights of Natalie Davis' time at KWCH and bring in some special guests...
It’s Natalie Davis’ last day at KWCH
Elementary school in Rose Hill, Kansas
Legal guardian speaks out after boy kidnapped from Rose Hill school
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Residents of the Sleepy Hollow manufactured home park in southwest Wichita are frustrated with...
Answers sought as trash ignored for weeks in SW Wichita neighborhood
A 12-year-old has been arrested in connection to the tampering of a Kansas Wesleyan water...
12-year-old arrested in Kansas Wesleyan water cooler case

Latest News

Sleepy Hallows trash problem fixed.
Sleepy Hallows trash problem fixed
Trash overflow in a SW Wichita neighborhood
SW Wichita neighborhood had trash ignored for weeks, finally gets cleaned up
Kansas American Legion Post 4, organized the placing of 2,000 flags at three Wichita cemeteries.
Kansas American legion places 2,000 flags in Wichita cemeteries in honor of Memorial Day
Top Gun: Maverick
Top gun premier brings out huge crowds to theaters