The heat is back on

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The heat and the wind to be the main focus for your Memorial Day. But by 5-6 pm we are tracking the potential for severe storms to start up. Expect isolated thunderstorm development through central Kansas to last until 10 pm. The main concern tonight will be the potential for large and damaging hail, up to the size of tennis balls. Strong wind as well as a few tornadoes are also possible with storms this evening. Storms will organize along the cold front around 10 pm - midnight and continue to fire overnight, but the threat for severe storms doesn’t look to hold up well along the front. Just expect strong winds, and noisy storms through to about 5-6 am Tuesday.

Tomorrow thunderstorms are possible in the early morning hours again then again by the late afternoon and early evening. These storms could be severe as well through a time frame of 3 pm - 11 pm. Wednesday, we look to stay stormy but finally cool down.

Wichita Area Forecast

**Weather Alert Day: Severe storms possible**

Today: Partly cloudy and windy; isolated evening storms. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 88

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms. Wind: S/N 10-20. Low: 67

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; scattered afternoon and evening storms. High: 82. Wind: S/NW 10-20; decreasing.

Wed: High: 68 Low: 60 Scattered showers and storms.

Thu: High: 72 Low: 55 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 77 Low: 54 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Sat: High: 78 Low: 61 AM storms, then partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Sun: High: 85 Low: 66 Partly cloudy; scattered storms early.

Mon: High: 88 Low: 65 Partly cloudy and breezy.

