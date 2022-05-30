Increasing food prices impact Hutchinson burger joint

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Whether you’re grabbing a meal with family and friends or going to the grocery store, you may feel the higher prices hit your wallet.

Tyler Davis, the owner of Bogey’s in Hutchinson, says he’s seen that change in his restaurant.

Davis says, “things jumped up so fast in such a way that I’ve never seen.”

Bogeys have raised its menu prices to make up for the cost of food. Davis’s concern is customers who may not be able to afford something to eat.

“If we could keep the prices the same that they were in 1987 when we opened, I’m sure we would... you know that would be the dream, but that’s not the reality, but at the same time this is a bigger increase than I’ve ever done before,” said Davis. “I mean, I just knew that something different, it’s not a two percent raise, you know our costs have gone up. Double in some instances.”

With the rise in food prices, Davis has felt the need to help his community. He had an idea and now is putting it into action.

“Felt obligated to do something to be able to contribute in some way, and so for us, that was being able to offer low-cost meals for kids at least one night a week for families to come and take and there are people who are struggling who don’t have kids as well,” said Davis.

The change starts on Memorial Day and will go through June every Monday from five to close. Pay what you can meal come with a cheeseburger, fries, and a drink. Davis says whatever customers need, Bogey is willing to work with them.

If a customer can’t afford the deal, donations given to the restaurant over time have covered the costs. Customers I talked to say they are happy to see the business helping in tough times.

Customer Starla Diane Cooper said, “I think it’s fabulous. There are so many people in such a great deal of need... and for them to be out there, lowering costs for kids and families, and allowing people to help contribute money.”

If anyone can’t make it to Bogey’s during the reduced meal cost hours on Mondays, Davis says to contact Bogeys directly. Bogeys are flexible, and the restaurant could find a way to provide.

