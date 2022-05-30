Kansans run to remember Wichita Marine Chris Norgren, other fallen service members

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Among many Memorial Day events happening Monday across Sedgwick County, a group gathered at Maize High School to honor the lives of fallen service members including that of Marine Capt. Chris Norgren, a Wichita native recognized as a hero for his humanitarian efforts.

Norgren, a United States Marine Corps helicopter pilot, died in 2015 in an accident while helping earthquake victims in Nepal.

Those gathered Monday at Maize High School participated in a run organized by the Wichita Chapter of Wear Blue: Run to Remember. Wear Blue: Run to Remember describes itself as “nonprofit running community that honors the service and sacrifice of the American military.”

“We invite runners, volunteers, and supporters from both military and civilian communities to help us build a living tribute to the fallen, the fighting and the families of the US military,” the organization says.

Among those taking part in the Memorial Day run in Maize was Capt. Norgren’s mother, Terri Norgren. She said the rest of team that worked with her son when he died, “the Nepal 6,” also participated in Memorial Day events to honor her son and others who gave their lives in service.

Terri Norgren recalled the last message she received from her son before the helicopter crash seven years ago.

“His last message to me was on Mother’s Day and he sent me flowers and said, ‘be careful,’ and he said, ‘mom, I’m doing what I love and helping people,’” Terri Norgren said.

Dozens joined her at Monday at Maize High School. The group laid out pictures of loved ones who died serving their country.

“Remember their families. Chris (Norgren) was a person who loved life. He was bigger than life and I want people to remember that he was more than just the Marine Corps. He was a son and a brother,” Terri Norgren said.

In addition to serving his country. Chris Norgren served on the football coaching staff for the high school from which he graduated, Bishop Carroll Catholic High School.

