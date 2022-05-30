Lifeguards remind families of water safety as pools open

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lifeguards at the Greater Wichita YMCA are reminding families of water safety as pools and water parks open for the summer season.

“The one thing that sets us (the YMCA) apart is that we always have this water year-round for anyone that needs it, whether it’s to have fun with your family or if it’s something you need therapeutically,” said Kasey Williams, senior program director for the South YMCA.

Williams advises parents to talk to children about water safety at a young age.

“It’s important for all children to understand that they have to ask permission to get in, and just getting into that habit helps them even from a small age,” said Williams.

She also said it’s crucial a lifeguard or someone is around to watch over the water.

“A person can slip below the water within 20 seconds,” said Williams. “Not all drowning is like in the movies, where they’re saying, ‘Help me. Help me.’ It’s silent because they’re scared. So, if you’re the lifeguard and I’m starting to show struggle, I might only do this (stretching her arms) in the water, trying to reach for help, but no noise will come out of my mouth, and that’s how scary it can be.”

Williams also recommends parents choose children’s swimsuits that can be visible from underneath the water.

“Always try to go bright. Never white, never blue, if you can, especially, for those beginner swimmers, that are still learning,” said Williams.

