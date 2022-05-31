Cattle loose in Harvey County
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office says there are loose cattle near North Newton, and law enforcement are attempting to find the owner.
The cattle were spotted around K-15 and I-135 but have since “meandered” toward Bethel College and Sand Creek Station.
The Sheriff’s Office identified four steers - two black and two brown. Each steer has two tags - one green, one yellow.
If you know whom the cattle may belong to, contact Harvey County dispatchers by calling 911.
