Cattle loose in Harvey County.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office says there are loose cattle near North Newton, and law enforcement are attempting to find the owner.

The cattle were spotted around K-15 and I-135 but have since “meandered” toward Bethel College and Sand Creek Station.

We have some loose cattle in the North Newton area, and we could use some help trying to identify the owner. The cattle... Posted by Harvey County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

The Sheriff’s Office identified four steers - two black and two brown. Each steer has two tags - one green, one yellow.

If you know whom the cattle may belong to, contact Harvey County dispatchers by calling 911.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.