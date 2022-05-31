Community leaders call for action after violent Memorial Day weekend in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Saturday night deadly shooting at a graduation party in north Wichita is pushing community leaders to call for more involvement from parents and others throughout the city. A 17-year-old died from his injuries in the graduation-party shooting. This was one of several shooting calls Wichita police responded to during Memorial Day weekend. From the graduation party, a second teen died when a vehicle hit her as she tried to flee the shooting scene.

There was a another deadly shooting earlier Saturday and several additional shooting of shots-fired calls reported Friday through Sunday.

From the violent weekend that included deaths, injuries and property damage, the message from Wichita police and community members gathered Tuesday is they need people to be engaged. Specifically, they’re calling for people who know what happened Saturday night to come forward, if not to police, to a local pastor. They’re also calling for parents to get into their children’s lives.

“It’s our children killing one another and it has to stop,” said Progressive Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Roosevelt DeShazer.

DeShazer feels the impact of Saturday night’s violence as 15-year-old Jaxson Hunt was a member of his congregation. and died from her injuries in a hit-and-run. A vehicle hit her as she tried to run away from the shooting during the graduation party.

“Right now, I’m preparing to have a funeral for a 15-year-old who was a 4.0 student at West High with a great future ahead of her,” DeShazer said. “As she was two houses away from hoer home, right in front of my church, now she’s gone.”

Prompting a call for action is Hunt’s death, 17-year-old Boisy Barefield who died after being shot at the graduation party, and a weekend where Wichita police are investigating at least eight reported shootings in all, just from Friday night, May 27, through Sunday night, May 29.

“The same community leaders that you have seen over the past few years, the past three, four years, are the same community leaders that are standing behind me now, Interim Wichita Police Chief Lem Moore said of the group gathered Tuesday. “I don’t see any new faces back here, and so we need more community involvement.”

The group said they need parents.

“Hard for some to try to parent or try to reach out to her folks’ kids, and this isn’t a blame game, but we all are going to have to do more,” Wichita City Council Member Brandon Johnson said. “We’re going to have to annoy our young folks.”

To help solve cases involving gun violence in the city, community leaders said they need people to step forward and share what they know.

“Believing in this community, we need to come together as a community, as a family and start speaking up. When we see something wrong, we ought to say something,” said Wichita pastor Odell Harris.

Access to guns, often stolen, is seen as part of the problem.

Chief Moore said in many situations, guns are being stolen from vehicles.

Wichita Moms Demand Action volunteer Katy Tyndell said especially after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, there is a growing interest in trying to address gun violence.

“Kill our children at these high rates, and we’re not doing anything,” Tyndell said. “When there are over 110 people dying every day at the hands of a gun, if it was anything else, I think we would be tackling this problem like the public health crisis that it is.”

Friday, June 3, marks National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Wichita Moms Demand Action is hosting a blood drive as part of the Wear Orange awareness campaign at Grant Chapel AMC Church on North Hillside.

