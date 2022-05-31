Heavy rainfall a concern through Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Severe chances for Kansas are limited to the evening hours along and southeast of the Turnpike. Late into the night and throughout Wednesday morning, storms producing some heavy rainfall will be a threat for a good portion of central/southern Kansas. Rainfall amounts could easily end up between 1-3 inches, with significantly lower amounts in far western and northern Kansas.

Look for cooler temperatures on Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Winds will be coming out of the northeast under 20 mph.

Chances for rain end Wednesday evening with clearing skies. A cool start to the day is coming up Thursday with lows in the 40s.

Thursday should be nice with lower humidity and temperatures in the 70s.

A very active stretch of weather is coming up for Kansas with evening and overnight storms looking more likely for the area. This could begin Friday night in western Kansas with more active weather spreading east on Saturday and Sunday. Be prepared for several nights in a row of storms and some heavy rainfall.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Evening storms likely, then mainly cloudy overnight. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with rain (and some rumbles) likely. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 66.

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 50.

Thu: High: 74 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 79 Low: 54 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 81 Low: 60 AM storms, then partly cloudy. Overnight storms.

Sun: High: 84 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy; overnight storms.

Mon: High: 85 Low: 69 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 66 Mostly cloudy; afternoon storms.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.