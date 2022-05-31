K-State Veterinary Center providing eye exams for police & military dogs in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As part of a national event, an ophthalmology team from the Veterinary Health Center at Kansas State University will be in Wichita to provide free eye exams for military and police working dogs at McConnell Air Force Base and the Wichita Police Department.

The events happen at 10:30 a.m. at McConnell Air Force Base and at 1 p.m. at the Wichita Police Department at 332 N. Riverview.

Each year, board-certified veterinary ophthalmologists across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico collectively provide more than 7,500 free eye exams as part of the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists/Epicur Pharma National Service Animal Eye Exam event. The Veterinary Health Center has participated in this philanthropic event since 2013. After a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the event resumes in 2022.

During the complete eye exam, doctors will look for problems including redness, squinting, cloudy corneas, retinal disease, early cataracts and other serious abnormalities. Early detection and treatment are vital to these working animals.

