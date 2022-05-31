Advertisement

LIVE BLOG: Kansas storms produce large hail, torrential rain, tornado threat passes

Large hail that fell near Belle Plaine Kansas Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Large hail that fell near Belle Plaine Kansas Tuesday, May 31, 2022.(Kathy Gann)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An eventful night for Kansas weather includes storms packing a punch with large hail and torrential rain. Storms impacting areas east of Wichita are expected to continue posing threats until about 10 p.m.

7 p.m.: The tornado warning for central portions of Cowley County expired. The rotating wall cloud spotted west of the town of Dexter did not produce a tornado. In portions of Sumner, Cowley and Butler counties, the big story is hail. Stones of about two inches in diameter fell in the El Dorado area. In Belle Plaine, there were reports of hailstones as big as softballs.

As of 6:30 p.m., the biggest concern is a tornado warning in central Cowley County. An area east of Strother Field and just west of Dexter, north of Highway 166 includes a rotating wall cloud, posing the threat of a possible tornado. The tornado threat continues until about 7 p.m.

Elsewhere, large hail is the main impact with storms, including in the El Dorado area in Butler County, in the Winfield area in Cowley County and near Belle Plaine in Sumner County. The largest hail, up to softball-sized has been reported near Belle Plaine.

