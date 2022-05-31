Overnight storms; a few severe on Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered storms will be a possibility as a cold front pushes through the area into Tuesday morning, but severe chances look fairly low at this time. There will be another chance for some storms southeast of the Turnpike Tuesday afternoon and evening, with a risk of some large hail.

Temperatures will be cooling down a bit as we approach the middle of the week. Highs will mainly be in the 70s for Tuesday afternoon but come Wednesday, it will only be in the 60s for much of the state.

Chances for rain will increase to nearly statewide on Wednesday, and in some spots, the rain may be heavy. Severe storms are unlikely anywhere around the state. Forecast amounts would suggest maybe an inch of rain could take place by Wednesday night when the rain shuts down from west to east.

A nice day is shaping up for Thursday with more sunshine and less humidity for the state. Highs will be back into the 70s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: A few evening storms, with more chances after midnight. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: A few AM showers/storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: S/N 10-20. High: 78.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: N/NE 10-20. Low: 60

Wed: High: 67 Cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 51 Decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 79 Low: 60 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 85 Low: 68 AM storms, then a chance for overnight storms.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 69 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 69 Partly cloudy, chance for overnight storms.

