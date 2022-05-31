Roy Turner retiring as Wichita Open director

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After 43 years of coaching and promoting professional sports, Roy Turner will retire effective October 1, 2022. Turner has served as Tournament Director for the past 23 years, leading the planning, growth and expansion of the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics, an event that has been a staple on the Korn Ferry Tour’s schedule since its 1990 inaugural season. Turner will give out one more trophy and champion’s check on the 18th green at Crestview Country Club on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19th.

Known as an innovative promotor while working for the Wichita Wings, Turner will be remembered as the creator of “The Party at 17″. He is credited with creating one of the most iconic settings on the Korn Ferry Tour, as the players take on the par-3 17th hole in front of one of the biggest fan galleries of the season.

In addition to fan experience, Turner also had a philanthropic focus. During his tenure with the Wichita Open, he helped raise over $3 million that was donated to local charities. In addition to having a drive for charitable efforts in the Wichita community, Turner, his staff, and hundreds of volunteers have delivered a great sports and entertainment product that culminated in being named the 2019 Tournament of the Year by the Korn Ferry Tour.

Turner leaves the incoming tournament director, Dusty Buell, with five-year contracts in place with both the PGA TOUR and Crestview Country Club. Turner will step down as tournament director of the Wichita Open in October but will remain on staff in a consultative role until October 2023. The 33rd playing of the Wichita Open is June 16-19 at Crestview Country Club. Reigning champion Harry Hall is expected to be in the field. Players will be competing for the largest purse in the history of the Wichita Open at $750,000, with the tournament champion earning $135,000.

