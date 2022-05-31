Advertisement

Sedgwick County offering site for household hazardous waste disposal

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources on Saturday, June 4, will host an event for residents to safely dispose of household hazardous waste. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Textron Aviation/Beechcraft Division Parking Lot E, Gate C6, at 10059 East Central.

“Residents may bring items such as paint, aerosols, batteries, used motor fluids, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaners, fluorescent light bulbs, and more to the collection free of charge for recycling or proper disposal,” a Sedgwick County news release said. “The collection is intended for individual households, no business waste, please. Tires, electronics, ammunition, explosives, empty containers, and controlled substances will not be accepted.”

For more information on the disposal event, contact the Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Facility at  316-660-7464 or visit https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/environment/household-hazardous-waste-facility/.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado watches in Kansas
Weather Alert: Severe weather threat through Monday night
Hillside shooting
Two teens killed at N. Wichita graduation party
Gale of Wichita was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
Police investigating E. Wichita fatal shooting as possible hate crime
Bogey's burger prices increase.
Increasing food prices impact Hutchinson burger joint
Patrick and and Brittany Mahomes expecting second child
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes expecting second child

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown during the second half of...
Tyreek Hill holding youth football camp in Wichita
Cattle loose in Harvey County.
Cattle loose in Harvey County
McAfee Pool.
Wichita pools, YMCA water parks closed Tuesday
Korn Ferry Tour Wichita Open in Wichita, Kan.
Roy Turner retiring as Wichita Open director