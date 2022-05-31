Sedgwick County offering site for household hazardous waste disposal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources on Saturday, June 4, will host an event for residents to safely dispose of household hazardous waste. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Textron Aviation/Beechcraft Division Parking Lot E, Gate C6, at 10059 East Central.

“Residents may bring items such as paint, aerosols, batteries, used motor fluids, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaners, fluorescent light bulbs, and more to the collection free of charge for recycling or proper disposal,” a Sedgwick County news release said. “The collection is intended for individual households, no business waste, please. Tires, electronics, ammunition, explosives, empty containers, and controlled substances will not be accepted.”

For more information on the disposal event, contact the Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 316-660-7464 or visit https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/environment/household-hazardous-waste-facility/.

