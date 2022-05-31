Severe storms returning Tuesday afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says last night’s storms which produced severe weather across parts of Kansas are winding down and moving out, but we are far from being done with the unsettled weather.

Passing showers this morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies by midday. The next round of storms will get started around 3 p.m. today, especially along and south of a Medicine Lodge to Marion line. Some of the storms will be severe producing large hail, damaging wind, and heavy rainfall.

While the severe threat will come to an end by 10 pm, showers and storms will remain in the forecast through Wednesday. Rainfall, heavy at times, is expected tomorrow and localized flooding is the primary concern until the storms exit the area by Wednesday evening.

After near normal highs today, clouds will keep temperatures cooler than normal, in the middle 60s tomorrow and middle 70s on Thursday. Dry and warmer weather is expected on Friday before storm chances return this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning showers, then afternoon storms. Wind: S/NE 10-20. High: 78.

Tonight: Evening storms, some severe; then showers overnight. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with showers and storms likely. Wind: NE 10-20. High: 66.

Thu: Low: 51. High: 74. Becoming mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 54. High: 79. Mostly sunny, milder.

Sat: Low: 60. High: 85. Storms early and again overnight.

Sun: Low: 68. High: 88. Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 69. High: 87. Partly cloudy; evening storm chances.

