Advertisement

Severe storms returning Tuesday afternoon

Tuesday's storm timeline.
Tuesday's storm timeline.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says last night’s storms which produced severe weather across parts of Kansas are winding down and moving out, but we are far from being done with the unsettled weather.

Passing showers this morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies by midday. The next round of storms will get started around 3 p.m. today, especially along and south of a Medicine Lodge to Marion line. Some of the storms will be severe producing large hail, damaging wind, and heavy rainfall.

While the severe threat will come to an end by 10 pm, showers and storms will remain in the forecast through Wednesday. Rainfall, heavy at times, is expected tomorrow and localized flooding is the primary concern until the storms exit the area by Wednesday evening.

After near normal highs today, clouds will keep temperatures cooler than normal, in the middle 60s tomorrow and middle 70s on Thursday. Dry and warmer weather is expected on Friday before storm chances return this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning showers, then afternoon storms. Wind: S/NE 10-20. High: 78.

Tonight: Evening storms, some severe; then showers overnight. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with showers and storms likely. Wind: NE 10-20. High: 66.

Thu: Low: 51. High: 74. Becoming mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 54. High: 79. Mostly sunny, milder.

Sat: Low: 60. High: 85. Storms early and again overnight.

Sun: Low: 68. High: 88. Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 69. High: 87. Partly cloudy; evening storm chances.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado watches in Kansas
Weather Alert: Severe weather threat through Monday night
Hillside shooting
Two teens killed at N. Wichita graduation party
Gale of Wichita was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
Police investigating E. Wichita fatal shooting as possible hate crime
Bogey's burger prices increase.
Increasing food prices impact Hutchinson burger joint
Patrick and and Brittany Mahomes expecting second child
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes expecting second child

Latest News

United Way of the Plains is awarded a $1,200 Helping Hand from Devaughn James and KWCH.
United Way Helping Hand
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
USD 259 offering free meals for children beginning Tuesday
Wichita police investigating several weekend shooting calls
Chances for rain continue through midweek
Overnight storms; a few severe on Tuesday