Tyreek Hill holding youth football camp in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Kansas City Chiefs and current Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill will host the 2022 Tyreek Hill Youth Football Camp at Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita on Friday, June 3 from 3-7 p.m.

Hill and camp coaches will provide hands-on instruction with activities including lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests and awards. All campers are grouped according to age to ensure proper levels of competition and instruction.

Each camper will receive a t-shirt, a photo with Hill and items from camp sponsors. Hill will be on-site to direct the camp and will be joined by area youth and high school coaches. The camp is open to boys and girls of all skill levels age 6-16.

Registration and more information can be found at flexworksports.com.

