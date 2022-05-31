Advertisement

Tyreek Hill holding youth football camp in Wichita

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown during the second half of...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Kansas City Chiefs and current Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill will host the 2022 Tyreek Hill Youth Football Camp at Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita on Friday, June 3 from 3-7 p.m.

Hill and camp coaches will provide hands-on instruction with activities including lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests and awards. All campers are grouped according to age to ensure proper levels of competition and instruction.

Each camper will receive a t-shirt, a photo with Hill and items from camp sponsors. Hill will be on-site to direct the camp and will be joined by area youth and high school coaches. The camp is open to boys and girls of all skill levels age 6-16.

Registration and more information can be found at flexworksports.com.

