United Way of the Plains receives $1,200 Helping Hand toward tornado-relief efforts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The April 29 tornado in south central Kansas left widespread destruction in Butler and Sedgwick counites. With the help from people across Kansas and beyond, the United Way of the Plains has been able to make a significant impact in recovery and rebuilding efforts for people the tornado displaced in southeast Sedgwick County and the city of Andover.

In support of the continued effort to make a difference, KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave an extra helping hand of $1,200.

The April 29 EF-3 tornado damaged or destroyed hundreds of buildings and homes on its tear through parts of Sedgwick and Butler counties. Several families were left with nothing. The United Way of the Plains, dedicated to being there for Kansans in need, immediately stepped up. The generosity of others strengthened the outreach.

“We are continuing to receive donations because they al understand this is a long-term recovery project that will go on for months,” said United way of the Plains President and CEO Pete Najera.

But even with the extra support, there’s plenty of room for more. KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers managed to surprise Najera with the $12,000 helping hand.

“We received donations from 32 surrounding states, which I think goes to the power of media like KWCH, helping us with our drive, but also social media where people read their news. And so, we’ve had a record number of hits through our Facebook account,” Najera said.

DeVaughn James attorneys Dustin DeVaughn and Richard James thanked the United Way for its efforts and pointed out the organization “is always there for the people of Wichita.”

‘This is just another great example,” they said.

