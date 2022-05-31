Advertisement

United Way of the Plains receives $1,200 Helping Hand toward tornado-relief efforts

Check presentation to contribute a Helping Hand to the United Way of the Plains' efforts in...
Check presentation to contribute a Helping Hand to the United Way of the Plains' efforts in helping Kansans impacted by the April 29 tornado that slammed parts of southeast Sedgwick County and Andover.(KWCH)
By Felicia Rolfe
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The April 29 tornado in south central Kansas left widespread destruction in Butler and Sedgwick counites. With the help from people across Kansas and beyond, the United Way of the Plains has been able to make a significant impact in recovery and rebuilding efforts for people the tornado displaced in southeast Sedgwick County and the city of Andover.

In support of the continued effort to make a difference, KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave an extra helping hand of $1,200.

The April 29 EF-3 tornado damaged or destroyed hundreds of buildings and homes on its tear through parts of Sedgwick and Butler counties. Several families were left with nothing. The United Way of the Plains, dedicated to being there for Kansans in need, immediately stepped up. The generosity of others strengthened the outreach.

“We are continuing to receive donations because they al understand this is a long-term recovery project that will go on for months,” said United way of the Plains President and CEO Pete Najera.

But even with the extra support, there’s plenty of room for more. KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers managed to surprise Najera with the $12,000 helping hand.

“We received donations from 32 surrounding states, which I think goes to the power of media like KWCH, helping us with our drive, but also social media where people read their news. And so, we’ve had a record number of hits through our Facebook account,” Najera said.

DeVaughn James attorneys Dustin DeVaughn and Richard James thanked the United Way for its efforts and pointed out the organization “is always there for the people of Wichita.”

‘This is just another great example,” they said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hillside shooting
Two teens killed at N. Wichita graduation party
Gale of Wichita was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
Police investigating E. Wichita fatal shooting as possible hate crime
Tornado watches in Kansas
Weather Alert: Severe weather threat through Monday night
Patrick and and Brittany Mahomes expecting second child
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes expecting second child
Trash overflow in a SW Wichita neighborhood
SW Wichita neighborhood had trash ignored for weeks, finally gets cleaned up

Latest News

A group gathered at Maize High School Monday (Memorial) Day to honor fallen servicemembers...
Kansans run to remember Wichita Marine Chris Norgren, other fallen service members
We look back at some highlights of Natalie Davis' time at KWCH and bring in some special guests...
It’s Natalie Davis’ last day at KWCH
Inside Praise Chapel Wichita in Wichita, Kansas
Wichita church leaders react to school shooting in Uvalde, Texas
Nate Elmore - Sacred Heart High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Nate Elmore