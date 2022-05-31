Advertisement

USD 259 offering free meals for children beginning Tuesday

Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita Public Schools USD 259(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The USD 259 summer food program, which provides free meals to students throughout the summer, begins Tuesday at numerous locations across Wichita. For a map of all locations, click here.

Breakfast and lunch are available at these locations, with no application or registration required. The locations offer grab-and-go meals, with each child receiving a boxed lunch as well as a to-go breakfast for the next day. A few sites serve lunch only. Large signs are used to indicate which door to enter for meal service.

Menus are available online here. Breakfasts include one serving of grains, fruit or juice and milk. Lunch includes grains, meat or meat alternative, fruit, vegetable and milk. Meals are free for all children ages 1-18. Adults can purchase a breakfast for $2.75 or a lunch for $4.75.

For more information, visit the district’s summer food program page.

