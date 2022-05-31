Advertisement

Week of May 31: Job of the Day

By Lily Wu
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers is featuring jobs designed to support youth employment.

MONDAY: Helper Assistant | Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 29 | Wichita | $12.00-$19.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11917781 | If selected for an out of town contract, there is an additional $100.00 per diem. This position is an introduction to the Apprenticeship Training. Applications are also being accepted for Local 29 Sheet Metal Joint Apprenticeship

TUESDAY: Underage Cooperating Individual | Department of Revenue | Wichita | $9.24 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12037178 | This position works about six hours per week, acting skills a plus! Will require at lease one legal guardian to answer questions

WEDNESDAY: Retail Sales Associate - PT | Goodwill | Wichita | $10.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11974279 | Most locations are accessible by public transportation. Employees receive a 20% off discount. Goodwill Industries has an additional 19 positions posted on KANSAWORKS

THURSDAY: Crew Member | Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen | Wichita | $8.00-$11.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12032656 | This and other positions are available at multiple locations. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has four additional positions available on KANSAWORKS

FRIDAY: Crew Member | Genesh Inc. dba Burger King | Wichita | $9.00-$11.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12035370 | Genesh Inc. dba Burger King offers free meals and offers optional health benefits if working more than 25 hours per week. Positions available at multiple locations. Genesh Inc. dba Burger King has four additonal positions available on KANSAWORKS

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

