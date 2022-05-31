Wichita Library touts “Oceans of Possibilities” in summer reading program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Public Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” begins Tuesday, May 31 and runs through through July 28 at all Wichita Public Library locations. Toddlers, kids and teens are invited to read books, participate in educational programs and activities and win prizes throughout the summer.

Designed to combat the “summer slide,” where children and teens experience a learning loss over the summer break from school, the Summer Reading Program keeps young minds active through reading and educational activities. Toddlers aged 0-3 will participate in early literacy bingo, a new spin on the classic Baby Bookworms program. Kids 3-11 can participate in the Kids Read program and teens 12-18 can participate in the Teens Read program, both promoted to read 20 minutes each day. Prizes are awarded at 10-day increments.

Kids and teens enrolled in the program receive a Summer Reading Guide or summer reading log sheet to keep track of progress. Customers can also use the Beanstack app to digitally track progress. The Library is planning a busy schedule of programming, available to view at wichitalibrary.org/summerreading. Programs include story times, STEAM activities, virtual reality exploration, DIY crafts and more. Returning this year are family-friendly concerts at Naftzger and Riverside Parks.

Visit your Wichita Public Library location beginning May 31 to register.

