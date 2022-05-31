Wichita pools, YMCA water parks closed Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to recent rain and more in the forecast, Wichita Park & Recreation swimming pools and splash pads are closed Tuesday, as are Greater Wichita YMCA water parks.

That crazy Mother Nature is not cooperating! Splash pads and swimming pools are closed currently due to weather. Staff... Posted by Wichita Park & Recreation on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

The City of Wichita said staff will be onsite at swimming pools from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday for late registrations for swim team, lessons and rentals. If weather improves, an attempt to be made to open pools from 6:30-8:30 Tuesday night; that decision will be made at 5:30 p.m.

The YMCA’s indoor pools remain open.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.