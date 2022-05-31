Advertisement

Wichita pools, YMCA water parks closed Tuesday

McAfee Pool.
McAfee Pool.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to recent rain and more in the forecast, Wichita Park & Recreation swimming pools and splash pads are closed Tuesday, as are Greater Wichita YMCA water parks.

That crazy Mother Nature is not cooperating! Splash pads and swimming pools are closed currently due to weather. Staff...

Posted by Wichita Park & Recreation on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

The City of Wichita said staff will be onsite at swimming pools from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday for late registrations for swim team, lessons and rentals. If weather improves, an attempt to be made to open pools from 6:30-8:30 Tuesday night; that decision will be made at 5:30 p.m.

The YMCA’s indoor pools remain open.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado watches in Kansas
Weather Alert: Severe weather threat through Monday night
Hillside shooting
Two teens killed at N. Wichita graduation party
Gale of Wichita was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
Police investigating E. Wichita fatal shooting as possible hate crime
Bogey's burger prices increase.
Increasing food prices impact Hutchinson burger joint
Patrick and and Brittany Mahomes expecting second child
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes expecting second child

Latest News

Cattle loose in Harvey County.
Cattle loose in Harvey County
Korn Ferry Tour Wichita Open in Wichita, Kan.
Roy Turner retiring as Wichita Open director
JOB OF THE DAY
Week of May 31: Job of the Day
Jessica Meekins, associate professor of opthalmalogy at Kansas State University, gives a dog an...
K-State Veterinary Center providing eye exams for police & military dogs in Wichita