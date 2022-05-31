Wichita pools, YMCA water parks closed Tuesday
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to recent rain and more in the forecast, Wichita Park & Recreation swimming pools and splash pads are closed Tuesday, as are Greater Wichita YMCA water parks.
The City of Wichita said staff will be onsite at swimming pools from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday for late registrations for swim team, lessons and rentals. If weather improves, an attempt to be made to open pools from 6:30-8:30 Tuesday night; that decision will be made at 5:30 p.m.
The YMCA’s indoor pools remain open.
