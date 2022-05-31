Advertisement

Wind Surge hosting school-supply drive for Andover school

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge baseball team will host a school-supply drive beginning Tuesday, with donations earmarked for the students of Andover’s Prairie Creek Elementary School.

During home games between May 31 and the end of August, fans can bring donations to Guest Services, located behind Section 10. Those unable to attend a Wind Surge game may drop off donations at the box office, located on McLean Blvd. Those donating will receive a free berm ticket for a future 2022 regular season Wind Surge game.

“We want to give everyone an opportunity to help the students and teachers at Andover’s Prairie Creek Elementary School in any way they can,” Wind Surge director of fan experience Bob Moulette said. “Donations of pens, paper, folders, and other supplies will go a long way in replacing the items that were lost in the tornado and they will help send the message that we are all one community that supports each another.”

Accepted school supplies include: notebook paper, pencils, colored pencils, crayons, markers, rulers, backpacks, Clorox wipes, baby wipes, dry erase markers, folders, and scissors. Donations must be new in their original unopened packaging; backpacks can be new or gently used. For more information, click here.

