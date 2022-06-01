Building You: Camp HYPE pays teens to get job ready

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is hosting five Camp HYPE workshops this summer.

The week-long Camp HYPE (Helping Youth Prepare for Employment) workshops are free. After successfully completing the program, teens will get paid at the end of the week.

“If they show up on time. (If) they are prepared and engaged with the program, and they have a good attitude, they will get $120 at the end of the program. However, if they show up late, they don’t get paid for that day, or if there’s any disruptions, they don’t get paid for that day. So, we treat it like a job,” said Chelsea Daniel, coordinator for youth work experience.

Teens who successfully complete the program will also receive an Essential Skills certificate, after completing a series on workplace etiquette, financial literacy and keys to employment.

Health Care Camp sponsored by Ascension Via Christi

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8RHYD8H Flyer

Dates: June 6-10, 9:00 am to 4:30 pm

Technology Camp sponsored by Flagship Kansas

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8T2RWKW Flyer

Dates: June 13-17, 9:00 am to 4:30 pm

Spirit AeroSystems Camp

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7C3NKVH Flyer

Date: June 27-July 1, 9:00 am to 4:30 pm

Trade Skills Camp sponsored by Local Trade Unions (Ages 14-18)

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KTZ2VG6 Flyer

Dates: July 11-15, 9 am to 4:30 pm

Textron Aviation Camp Hype

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KM97WMB Flyer

Dates: July 18-22, 9 am to 4:30 pm

