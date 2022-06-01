Building You: Camp HYPE pays teens to get job ready
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is hosting five Camp HYPE workshops this summer.
The week-long Camp HYPE (Helping Youth Prepare for Employment) workshops are free. After successfully completing the program, teens will get paid at the end of the week.
“If they show up on time. (If) they are prepared and engaged with the program, and they have a good attitude, they will get $120 at the end of the program. However, if they show up late, they don’t get paid for that day, or if there’s any disruptions, they don’t get paid for that day. So, we treat it like a job,” said Chelsea Daniel, coordinator for youth work experience.
Teens who successfully complete the program will also receive an Essential Skills certificate, after completing a series on workplace etiquette, financial literacy and keys to employment.
To register for Camp HYPE, click here.
Health Care Camp sponsored by Ascension Via Christi
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8RHYD8H Flyer
Dates: June 6-10, 9:00 am to 4:30 pm
Technology Camp sponsored by Flagship Kansas
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8T2RWKW Flyer
Dates: June 13-17, 9:00 am to 4:30 pm
Spirit AeroSystems Camp
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7C3NKVH Flyer
Date: June 27-July 1, 9:00 am to 4:30 pm
Trade Skills Camp sponsored by Local Trade Unions (Ages 14-18)
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KTZ2VG6 Flyer
Dates: July 11-15, 9 am to 4:30 pm
Textron Aviation Camp Hype
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KM97WMB Flyer
Dates: July 18-22, 9 am to 4:30 pm
