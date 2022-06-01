Advertisement

Hutchinson man arrested after threat of mass violence

Andrew Patterson
Andrew Patterson(Reno County)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hutchinson man was arrested on a domestic terrorism charge Tuesday after police say he had detailed plans to commit mass violence against employees where he worked.

Andrew Patterson, 24, was arrested after the Hutchinson Police Department received info that he made threats against his place of employment. Police did not specify where Patterson worked.

Patterson was located Tuesday afternoon and detained during a traffic stop, during which detailed plans to carry out mass violence against employees were discovered by police. A search warrant was executed at Patterson’s home, where additional evidence about his plan was found.

Patterson was arrested on one count of domestic terrorism, and he’s being detained in the Reno County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

