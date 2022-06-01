Interest grows for electric bikes, scooters in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With gas prices increasing again around Wichita, some are looking for other ways to get around town. This includes spiked interest in electric options.

In 2020, Jim McClary opened the first Pedego dealership in Wichita. He said the group of people first interested in the E-bikes were primarily older than 50, some with mobility issues.

“We helped a polio survivor get riding again,” McClary said. “She can’t drive herself around, but she can go anywhere she wants on her bike.

Recently, McClary said he’s seeing those demographics change.

“It’s interesting. It’s the younger crowd that’s coming in, looking to escape gas prices with E-bikes, primarily college kids looking for cheaper transport, as well as they don’t have to worry about where they park their car,” McClary said.

Down the street from Pedego Wichita, Simply Mac, at 21st Street North and Webb Road is also seeing more people ask about scooters that operate at about 15 mph.

“I think electronic vehicles are the future. Just having these types of scooters around kind of introduces the power of electronic vehicles, so I’m pretty excited about it,” Simply Mac Wichita Service Manager Brandon Smith said.

Back at Pedego near 21st Street North and Rock Road McClary hopes rising gas prices will increase interest in his business.

“We’ve never had any trouble getting bikes, except the going out the door faster than we can get them in,” McClary said. “That’s the only problem, so that’s definitely not a bad thing.”

