Mom who donated breast milk needs help for daughter’s fight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hutchinson mom has helped dozens of others feed their babies throughout the formula shortage. As Eyewitness News shared last month, Emily Lee has been donating her extra breast milk to those in need. Now, her family has found themselves in need of help, too. Her newborn daughter is in the hospital, fighting for her life.

While families struggled to find formula for their babies, Lee stepped up to help. Using social media like Facebook and Tik-Tok, she’s been donating extra breast milk to moms in need, gaining thousands of followers in the process. She had a surplus of milk because her baby, Bailey, was born at 28 weeks and couldn’t drink it for a while. Now, Bailey is in the PICU at Wesley.

Like any hospital stay, it’s been a stressful and emotional few days for the family. But while remaining at Bailey’s side, Lee is still producing breast milk. She said that once Bailey gets better and is able to go home, she’ll have even more milk to donate if there are still moms who need it. But now, Emily is sharing Bailey’s fight on the same platform she’s used to help other moms, posting updates and asking for prayers.

There is a GoFundMe set up for the family to help with medical bills and make up for the time off work.

