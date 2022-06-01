More rain Wednesday heightens flooding concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get set to get wet today. Even though the threat of severe weather has come and gone, rain – possibly heavy at times – remains in the forecast today. Additional rainfall of up to an inch will keep flooding concerns in play.

Clouds will keep temperatures cooler than normal, in the middle 60s today before warmer weather returns on Thursday and Friday. The weekend will be even warmer with highs in the 80s, but rain and storms return to the forecast.

Currently, it looks like the best chance of showers and storms will happen Friday night and Saturday night leaving most of the day(s) dry, but we may need to adjust timing so please check back for additional updates.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy and cool; rain likely. Wind: N 5-15. High: 66.

Tonight: Clearing skies and cool. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N/E 5-15. High: 74.

Fri: Low: 54. High: 79. Mostly sunny, milder.

Sat: Low: 60. High: 81. Storms early and again at night.

Sun: Low: 65. High: 83. Mostly cloudy; overnight storm chance.

Mon: Low: 69. High: 87. Morning storms, then partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 66. High: 82. Mostly cloudy, afternoon storms.

