Newton picks former Shocker to lead boys basketball team

Demetric Williams.
Demetric Williams.(Newton USD 373)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton has hired former Wichita State men’s basketball player Demetric Williams to coach the Railers’ boys basketball team. The move was approved in a special Board of Education meeting on Wednesday.

Williams played for the Shockers from 2009-13, and is third on WSU’s career list with 140 games played. That sits behind only Shocker stalwarts Tekele Cotton and Fred VanVleet, who each played 141.

Williams, 30, reached the Final Four with the Shockers in 2013, when he played in a career-high 39 games with 26 starts. He recently coached the JV team at Wichita Southeast, and he’s coached in AAU and for the Aftershocks, a team of WSU alumni who play annually in The Basketball Tournament. He has worked for Cargill and Koch Industries.

“I’m looking forward to joining the Railer family and leading the boy’s basketball program by creating a culture that stands on guiding principles.,” Williams said.

